Amalgamated Bank Decreases Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (FL)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,204 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FL. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,980 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Johnson sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $4,800,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

FL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Foot Locker from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Foot Locker from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.57.

FL opened at $61.80 on Thursday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the athletic footwear retailer to repurchase up to 17.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.30%.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

