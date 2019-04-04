AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG) Receives $20.21 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.21.

AMAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BidaskClub raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. ValuEngine downgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $21.00 price objective on AMAG Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $152,000.

Shares of AMAG stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.03. The stock had a trading volume of 536,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,915. The company has a market capitalization of $458.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.42. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $26.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.21 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The company’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

