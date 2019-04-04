AltaCorp Capital Reiterates C$10.50 Price Target for Hexo (HEXO)

Hexo (TSE:HEXO) has been assigned a C$10.50 target price by research analysts at AltaCorp Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. AltaCorp Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s current price.

HEXO has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Hexo in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$5.60 target price on shares of Hexo in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Hexo from C$7.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Hexo in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$7.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hexo from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Get Hexo alerts:

HEXO traded down C$0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,133,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,791. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of -55.45. Hexo has a 52 week low of C$3.34 and a 52 week high of C$9.70.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.