Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMOT. Craig Hallum set a $66.00 target price on shares of Allied Motion Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allied Motion Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of AMOT stock opened at $34.98 on Monday. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $55.47. The company has a market cap of $331.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.15). Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $73.96 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 18.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 71,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 459,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,998,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 144.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

