Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.A) Sets New 1-Year High at $79.92

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$79.92 and last traded at C$79.67, with a volume of 534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$79.29.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$86.00 target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.
