Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $530.19 Million

Equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will post sales of $530.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $528.00 million to $532.35 million. Align Technology posted sales of $436.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year sales of $2.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $534.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.03 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.73.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $289.27 on Thursday. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $177.93 and a 12-month high of $398.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.13.

In related news, Director Yuval Shaked sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total transaction of $102,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.31, for a total transaction of $5,166,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,650 shares of company stock worth $5,586,633 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ocean Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Align Technology by 69.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Align Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 359,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $140,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Align Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

