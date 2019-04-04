The powerful army chief of algeria retained his article in a newly-named government despite his call to possess ailing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

Algerian national tv announced Sunday night that a new government was appointed by Bouteflika and Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui after weeks of protests and political worries in this gas-rich North African country.

The government keeps Ahmed Gaid Salah as army chief of staff and vice defense minister.

That the country was shocked by gaid Salah to the council to set a process to finish the 20-year presidency of Bouteflika last week with his call. Critics accused of attempting to orchestrate a coup, Gaid Salah, along with the military chief indicated that characters were plotting against him as a result of his own stand against the presidency of Bouteflika.

Their president has been hardly seen by algerians 82, as a 2013 stroke.

Also Sunday, a Algerian businessman was detained at an Algerian border article as he seemingly tried to visit Tunisia, Algerian press reported.

Journalists at tycoon Ali Haddad’s private tv station Dzair News said he was detained in Oum Tboul, near the Tunisian border.

Haddad a backer of Bouteflika, resigned this week as head of Algeria’s Company Forum, apparently attempting to distance himself from the leader whose administration has been convicted of corruption.

Stress has mounted for him to step down before his term expires later this month.