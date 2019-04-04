Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ARE. ValuEngine raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “average” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $143.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $109.04 and a 1-year high of $144.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.92.
In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,300,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 557,312 shares in the company, valued at $72,456,133.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,354,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,713,188.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,824 shares of company stock worth $16,878,086. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,362,000 after acquiring an additional 98,882 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 41.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,102,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,090 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 37.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 980,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,385,000 after acquiring an additional 268,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.
About Alexandria Real Estate Equities
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $18.4 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.1 million square feet ("SF") as of December 31, 2018.
