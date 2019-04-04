Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ARE. ValuEngine raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “average” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $143.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $109.04 and a 1-year high of $144.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.99). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $340.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,300,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 557,312 shares in the company, valued at $72,456,133.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,354,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,713,188.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,824 shares of company stock worth $16,878,086. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,362,000 after acquiring an additional 98,882 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 41.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,102,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,090 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 37.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 980,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,385,000 after acquiring an additional 268,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $18.4 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.1 million square feet ("SF") as of December 31, 2018.

