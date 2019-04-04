Alcoa (AA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Bank of America currently has $31.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AA. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Alcoa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Alcoa from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of Alcoa and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alcoa from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.73.

Shares of AA opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.13. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,185,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,082,000 after buying an additional 127,994 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,137,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,132 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 183,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 42,691 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,848,000.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

