Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AKRX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Akorn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Craig Hallum set a $11.00 target price on shares of Akorn and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.00 target price on shares of Akorn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 target price on shares of Akorn and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th.

Akorn stock opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Akorn has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $19.81.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $153.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.75 million. Akorn had a negative net margin of 57.91% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akorn will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akorn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Akorn by 228.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 121,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84,363 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Akorn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akorn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akorn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akorn Company Profile

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

