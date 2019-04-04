Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Receives $80.47 Average Price Target from Analysts

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.47.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th.

In related news, Director Monte E. Ford sold 24,721 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $1,790,047.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,678.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Wheaton sold 6,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $427,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,334.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,372 shares of company stock worth $6,643,765 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5,021.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,029,933 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKAM traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.39. 544,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,609. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $83.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $713.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

