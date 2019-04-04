Agilysys (AGYS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Agilysys (NASDAQ: AGYS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/4/2019 – Agilysys was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/29/2019 – Agilysys is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We note the recent acquisition of Micros by Oracle creating some opportunity to grab share.””

3/22/2019 – Agilysys was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/21/2019 – Agilysys had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2019 – Agilysys was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Agilysys stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.61. The company had a trading volume of 31,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,227. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.07 million, a P/E ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $36.01 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 16,100 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $333,914.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.40 per share, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 118,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $984,551 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,854,000 after purchasing an additional 30,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,775,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,141,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 123,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 123,167 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 75.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,018,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,607,000 after purchasing an additional 438,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

