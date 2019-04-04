aelf (ELF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $63.06 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One aelf token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00004493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Binance, IDEX and Kucoin. In the last week, aelf has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $63.06 million and approximately $27.96 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00379363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020095 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.20 or 0.01699748 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00266639 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00404579 BTC.

About aelf

aelf’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . The official website for aelf is aelf.io

Buying and Selling aelf

aelf can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, BigONE, Kucoin, AirSwap, ABCC, IDEX, OKEx, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, CoinTiger, Allbit, Huobi, Binance, Koinex, Bibox, GOPAX, Tokenomy, BCEX, Bithumb, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

