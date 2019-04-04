Aegion Corp (AEGN) Holdings Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,697,868 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,828 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 8.35% of Aegion worth $44,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aegion by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,028,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,074,000 after buying an additional 395,682 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aegion by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,109,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,919,000 after buying an additional 75,215 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Aegion by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,109,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,919,000 after buying an additional 75,215 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Aegion by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,190,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,428,000 after buying an additional 87,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegion by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 550,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,969,000 after buying an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEGN opened at $18.09 on Thursday. Aegion Corp has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $582.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Aegion had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aegion Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen P. Callahan sold 3,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $71,799.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Aegion in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Aegion Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil companies.

