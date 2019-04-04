Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 511 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,988 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $2,844,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 229.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 9,962 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 82,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,801,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, insider Ajei Gopal sold 9,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $1,678,278.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 2,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total value of $355,440.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,060 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,442. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $188.54 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.80 and a 52-week high of $190.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.35.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.64. ANSYS had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 32.42%. The firm had revenue of $340.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANSS. BidaskClub upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $185.00 price objective on ANSYS and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price objective on ANSYS to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.38.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

