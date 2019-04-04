Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,419,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. Valentine Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,141,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 29,674 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 157,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $55.36 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $46.25 and a 1 year high of $57.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.3833 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

