Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

ICF stock opened at $111.79 on Thursday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.7269 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

