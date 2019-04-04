Advisor Group Inc. Has $189,000 Stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (FDVV)

Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 328.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,915,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 117,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 366.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 47,808 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 16,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 3,196.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 39,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 38,356 shares in the last quarter.

FDVV stock opened at $30.17 on Thursday. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $31.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. This is an increase from Fidelity Core Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

