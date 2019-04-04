Advaxis (ADXS) Shares Gap Down to $4.05

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.91, but opened at $4.05. Advaxis shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 8704 shares trading hands.
ADXS has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advaxis in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut Advaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Advaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th.
The company has a market cap of $18.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.95.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Advaxis by 740.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 176,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Advaxis by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,630,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 857,026 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Advaxis by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,191,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 755,352 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Advaxis by 5,970.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 562,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 553,031 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Advaxis by 2,468.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 369,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 355,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.47% of the company’s stock.
About Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)
Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.
