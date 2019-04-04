Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Intrexon Corp (XON)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 80,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrexon in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Intrexon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Intrexon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intrexon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Intrexon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XON shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intrexon in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrexon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Intrexon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:XON opened at $5.52 on Thursday. Intrexon Corp has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $20.16.

In other Intrexon news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 95,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $61,906.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel D. Liffman sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $26,186.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,539.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 366,144 shares of company stock worth $1,058,608 over the last quarter. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intrexon

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

