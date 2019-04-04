Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Takes $425,000 Position in Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Express Scripts by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 40,305,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,396,000 after purchasing an additional 580,336 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Express Scripts by 370.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,842,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325,455 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Express Scripts by 72.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,442,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,548 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Express Scripts by 34.0% during the third quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,817,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,726,000 after purchasing an additional 461,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Express Scripts by 37.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,155,000 after purchasing an additional 360,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Express Scripts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ESRX opened at $92.33 on Thursday. Express Scripts Holding Co has a twelve month low of $66.93 and a twelve month high of $101.73. The company has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Express Scripts Company Profile

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

