Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,843 PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,009,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.82, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,239 shares in the company, valued at $6,645,291.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 12,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $1,514,222.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,537,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group set a $133.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.89 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.15.

PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $126.81 on Thursday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $108.45 and a 12-month high of $154.58. The stock has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.04). PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

