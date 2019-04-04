ABLE Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (ABLX)

ABLE (CURRENCY:ABLX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 4th. One ABLE token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ABLE has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. ABLE has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $135.00 worth of ABLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00005309 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00445112 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00064986 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006225 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000363 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000290 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003484 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000543 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ABLE

ABLX is a token. ABLE’s total supply is 24,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABLE is www.able-project.io . ABLE’s official message board is medium.com/@ableproject . ABLE’s official Twitter account is @Ablecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ABLE is /r/ABLEproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ABLE

ABLE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

