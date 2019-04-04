Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holdings Reduced by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,327 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,559.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,095,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 29,702,943 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 102,159.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,234,758 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,997,943,000 after purchasing an additional 27,208,125 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 257.0% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,869,687 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,457,640,000 after purchasing an additional 14,303,610 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5,999.0% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 6,418,950 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $105,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313,704 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,045,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,755,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,101 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $79.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $56.81 and a one year high of $80.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 7.74%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.10 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.18.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $108,498.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,922,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph J. Manning sold 5,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $446,682.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,458,787.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 280,021 shares of company stock worth $20,485,856. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

