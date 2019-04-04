$92.35 Million in Sales Expected for Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) will announce sales of $92.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cyberark Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $92.00 million and the highest is $93.00 million. Cyberark Software posted sales of $71.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyberark Software will report full-year sales of $413.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $413.00 million to $415.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $490.54 million, with estimates ranging from $478.00 million to $497.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cyberark Software.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.94 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Cyberark Software’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Cyberark Software to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cyberark Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on Cyberark Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.91.

Shares of CYBR stock traded down $5.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,480,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,117. Cyberark Software has a 52-week low of $50.47 and a 52-week high of $121.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that prevents user passwords and SSH keys; Privileged Session Manager that protects windows based systems, databases, virtual machines, network devices, Web sites, and SaaS applications; and Privileged Threat Analytics that enables to detect, alert, and respond to anomalous privileged activity.

Featured Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cyberark Software (CYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.