$919.17 Million in Sales Expected for Ventas, Inc. (VTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report sales of $919.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $902.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $928.72 million. Ventas reported sales of $943.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year sales of $3.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $923.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Ventas from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ventas from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, KeyCorp set a $55.00 price objective on Ventas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

In other news, Director Robert D. Reed sold 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $219,781.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,128.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $4,363,503.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 805,835 shares in the company, valued at $51,645,965.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,464 shares of company stock worth $6,900,138 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ventas by 5,686.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,253,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,605 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $62.14. 63,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,789. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. Ventas has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 77.89%.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

