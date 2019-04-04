$66.10 Million in Sales Expected for The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will post $66.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.70 million. The Hackett Group reported sales of $72.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year sales of $281.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $266.70 million to $290.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $294.86 million, with estimates ranging from $284.70 million to $301.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.43 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HCKT. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,616,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,786 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 115,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,732,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,919,000 after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,399,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,201,000 after purchasing an additional 50,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,378,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,921,000 after purchasing an additional 44,652 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 71,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,799. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.96.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

