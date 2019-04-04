$60.26 Million in Sales Expected for Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) to post $60.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sailpoint Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.30 million and the highest is $61.00 million. Sailpoint Technologies reported sales of $49.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will report full-year sales of $295.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $295.30 million to $296.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $349.54 million, with estimates ranging from $344.30 million to $356.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sailpoint Technologies.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $80.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.01 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.14%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SAIL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

NYSE SAIL traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.65. 1,056,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.81, a P/E/G ratio of 57.90 and a beta of 1.69. Sailpoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $34.60.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $854,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Arthur Beck sold 41,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $1,169,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,490 shares of company stock worth $6,969,072 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 87.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 100,476 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 15.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,960,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,780,000 after buying an additional 935,714 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 24.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 9,055 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 37.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 41.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,968,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,037,000 after buying an additional 1,457,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

