52,733 Shares in Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (CVRS) Purchased by HRT Financial LLC

HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 52,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 77,829 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics during the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,262,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 198,111 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Louis A. Cannon acquired 573,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $791,841.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 2,899,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $4,001,159.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,483,189 shares of company stock valued at $4,811,001 over the last 90 days.

Corindus Vascular Robotics stock opened at $1.96 on Thursday. Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.54.

Corindus Vascular Robotics (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million.

Corindus Vascular Robotics Profile

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted precision vascular systems for use in interventional vascular procedures in the United States and internationally. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for radial, coronary, and peripheral procedures.

