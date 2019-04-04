$5.48 Billion in Sales Expected for AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will post $5.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AFLAC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.37 billion. AFLAC reported sales of $5.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that AFLAC will report full year sales of $21.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.41 billion to $22.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $21.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.40 billion to $22.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AFLAC.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 13.42%.

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on AFLAC to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

NYSE AFL opened at $48.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. AFLAC has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $50.66.

In other AFLAC news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.83 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,232.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Masatoshi Koide sold 29,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $1,443,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,363,557. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,738,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,141,364,000 after buying an additional 505,341 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 66,738,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,141,364,000 after buying an additional 505,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,647,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,353,074,000 after buying an additional 1,557,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,367,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,555,000 after buying an additional 724,613 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 3.8% during the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 8,222,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,052,000 after buying an additional 302,772 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

