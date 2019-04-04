$497.41 Million in Sales Expected for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) to announce sales of $497.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $498.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $496.45 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported sales of $463.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.41, for a total value of $271,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,942,901.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mandy Berman sold 5,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total value of $633,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,252,811. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 312.1% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

BFAM traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $127.60. 143,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,706. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.34. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $91.29 and a twelve month high of $128.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up dependent care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services.

