$374.24 Million in Sales Expected for Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (PZZA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will report $374.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Papa John’s Int’l’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $369.49 million and the highest is $378.98 million. Papa John’s Int’l reported sales of $427.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Papa John’s Int’l.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $373.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Papa John’s Int’l’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Papa John’s Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Papa John’s Int’l currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.17.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $51.05 on Thursday. Papa John’s Int’l has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,282,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others.

