36,900 Shares in United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) Acquired by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCBI opened at $25.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.22. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $34.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $135.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

In other United Community Banks news, EVP Bradley J. Miller sold 8,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $251,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bill M. Gilbert sold 4,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $111,117.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,836 shares of company stock worth $439,808. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on United Community Banks to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

