$3.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Colgate-Palmolive (CL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to announce sales of $3.87 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.91 billion. Colgate-Palmolive reported sales of $4.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year sales of $15.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.59 billion to $15.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.95 billion to $16.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Colgate-Palmolive.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25,268.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Citigroup set a $68.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Macquarie set a $57.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.73.

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $147,230.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 48,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,230,780.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $372,578.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,277.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,450 shares of company stock worth $5,682,621. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CL. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,933.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $1,176,000. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $67.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.57%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.