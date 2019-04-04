$3.20 Billion in Sales Expected for VF Corp (VFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) will post sales of $3.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for VF’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.25 billion. VF reported sales of $3.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that VF will report full-year sales of $13.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $13.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.46 billion to $14.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VF.

Get VF alerts:

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 18th. The textile maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. VF had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. VF’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of VF from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of VF in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of VF from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.95.

In other news, Chairman Steven E. Rendle sold 65,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total value of $5,669,029.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 236,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,318,917.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura C. Meagher sold 8,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $759,458.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,640.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,267 shares of company stock worth $19,577,926 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in VF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in VF by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in VF by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in VF by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $87.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13. VF has a 52-week low of $67.18 and a 52-week high of $97.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.46%.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VF (VFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.