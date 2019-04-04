2,886 Shares in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Purchased by Actinver Wealth Management Inc.

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,068,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,461,000 after buying an additional 264,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,068,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,461,000 after buying an additional 264,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,634,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,813,000 after buying an additional 800,098 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,183,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,557,000 after buying an additional 47,837 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,844,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,483,000 after buying an additional 477,773 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $704,703.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $121.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $97.10 and a 52 week high of $124.50. The company has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.08). Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,156.45% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.19.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

