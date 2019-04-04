27,960 Shares in Open Text Corp (OTEX) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,960 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Open Text by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,446,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,874 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Open Text by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,283,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,163 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Open Text by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,163,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,314,000 after purchasing an additional 840,458 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,491,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Open Text by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,144,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,533,000 after purchasing an additional 729,774 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price target on Open Text to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Open Text from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Open Text from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $38.67 on Thursday. Open Text Corp has a one year low of $30.99 and a one year high of $40.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. Open Text had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $735.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Open Text Corp will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.03%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

