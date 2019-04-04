2,712 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,712 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 8,178.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,859,040 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691,631 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,173,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 471.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,324,179 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $428,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,179 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,907,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,378,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,965,542 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $492,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bernard G. Brautigan sold 19,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $1,813,567.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard G. Brautigan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $1,094,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,906,351. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,054 shares of company stock valued at $12,504,328 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock opened at $94.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.54 and a 52-week high of $104.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.55 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROST. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.42.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

