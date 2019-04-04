$266.64 Million in Sales Expected for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to post $266.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $270.70 million and the lowest is $259.38 million. New York Community Bancorp posted sales of $293.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover New York Community Bancorp.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $270.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.95.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Dominick Ciampa purchased 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $394,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,167.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 6,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NYCB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.81. 3,664,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,867,114. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Community Bancorp (NYCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.