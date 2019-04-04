2,424 Shares in Rogers Co. (ROG) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rogers during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Rogers by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Rogers during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Rogers during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, BB&T Corp boosted its position in Rogers by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Helen Zhang sold 12,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total value of $1,870,475.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,865.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marc J. Beulque sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $593,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,032 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,630. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROG opened at $162.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 2.08. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $222.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.38 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROG shares. ValuEngine downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on Rogers from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

