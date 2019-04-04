2,327 Shares in WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) Acquired by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WABCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,336,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WABCO by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,072,000 after buying an additional 43,765 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its holdings in shares of WABCO by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of WABCO by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of WABCO by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,550,000 after buying an additional 114,651 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on WBC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered WABCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered WABCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Vertical Research lowered WABCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WABCO from $116.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered WABCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.20.

In other news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.93, for a total transaction of $138,464.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,747.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WBC stock opened at $132.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.90 and a 12 month high of $146.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $911.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.33 million. WABCO had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WABCO declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About WABCO

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

