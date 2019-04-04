$2.96 Billion in Sales Expected for State Street Corp (STT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) will report $2.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for State Street’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.08 billion. State Street posted sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year sales of $12.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.82 billion to $12.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.18 billion to $12.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. State Street had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

STT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on State Street from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on State Street from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.98.

NYSE:STT opened at $68.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. State Street has a 52 week low of $57.87 and a 52 week high of $104.33. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Hooley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $1,765,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $1,975,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,343,601.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,389 shares of company stock worth $5,300,338 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in State Street by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in State Street by 1,038.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in State Street by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in State Street by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 526 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

