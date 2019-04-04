$198.25 Million in Sales Expected for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) will report sales of $198.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $195.50 million and the highest is $201.00 million. Haverty Furniture Companies reported sales of $199.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies will report full-year sales of $829.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $819.00 million to $839.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $853.70 million, with estimates ranging from $831.30 million to $876.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Haverty Furniture Companies.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $208.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th.

In other news, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 4,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $98,847.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jenny H. Parker sold 7,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $166,121.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,119 shares in the company, valued at $472,796.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,438 shares of company stock worth $822,955 over the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 360.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1,090.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 44.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $389,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HVT stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.73. The company had a trading volume of 168,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Haverty Furniture Companies has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $24.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.