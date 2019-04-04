1,850 Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHRW. FMR LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,014,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,115 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5,277.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,857,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,328 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $103,687,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,437,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,609,555,000 after acquiring an additional 491,114 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27,368.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 436,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,766,000 after acquiring an additional 435,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $99.00 price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.13.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 2,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $265,203.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $125,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $88.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a one year low of $78.83 and a one year high of $101.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.69.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.28%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

