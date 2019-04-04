$121.88 Million in Sales Expected for Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) will post $121.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Everi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $120.50 million and the highest is $124.08 million. Everi reported sales of $111.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year sales of $507.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $498.50 million to $515.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $544.55 million, with estimates ranging from $534.00 million to $557.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The credit services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Everi had a negative return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.37 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EVRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Everi in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Everi in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $6.52 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Everi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.30.

Shares of NYSE EVRI traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 996,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,535. Everi has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $731.33 million, a P/E ratio of 100.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Everi by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,929,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,534,000 after buying an additional 881,373 shares in the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,049,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,163 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,785,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,647,000 after purchasing an additional 115,016 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,605,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,060,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,237,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,686,000 after purchasing an additional 621,899 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

