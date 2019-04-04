11,300 Shares in Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (ACBI) Purchased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACBI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 183.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 15,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

NASDAQ ACBI opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $21.60.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

