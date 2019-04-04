11,079 Shares in McDermott International Inc (MDR) Purchased by HRT Financial LLC

HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in McDermott International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 129,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDermott International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McDermott International by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in McDermott International by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 52,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in McDermott International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 118,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDR opened at $8.09 on Thursday. McDermott International Inc has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($1.76). McDermott International had a negative net margin of 40.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McDermott International Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of McDermott International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDermott International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of McDermott International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. McDermott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

