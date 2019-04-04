$1.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Union Pacific Co. (UNP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will report $1.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83. Union Pacific reported earnings per share of $1.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year earnings of $9.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.78.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 8,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,496,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 241 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.10. The company had a trading volume of 677,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,872,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific has a one year low of $126.37 and a one year high of $172.44.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase 150,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 44.50%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

