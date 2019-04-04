$0.94 EPS Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Jack in the Box posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.26 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 16.55%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JACK shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

In other news, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $42,011.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,265.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,113 shares of company stock valued at $89,004 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 267.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JACK opened at $80.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.55. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $74.19 and a fifty-two week high of $93.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of April 15, 2018, it operated and franchised 2,245 Jack in the Box restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

