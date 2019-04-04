-$0.80 EPS Expected for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) to announce ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the highest is ($0.79). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.63) to ($2.78). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.51) to ($2.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Constellation Pharmaceuticals.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.03).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNST. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.82.

Shares of CNST opened at $13.08 on Monday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $14.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. VHCP Management III LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

